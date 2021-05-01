© Instagram / sommelier





Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas Launches Online Introductory Sommelier Course and Exam and Sommelier Kevin Hart opening Hart & Cru wine shop in Cincinnati's Pendleton neighborhood





Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas Launches Online Introductory Sommelier Course and Exam and Sommelier Kevin Hart opening Hart & Cru wine shop in Cincinnati's Pendleton neighborhood





Last News:

Sommelier Kevin Hart opening Hart & Cru wine shop in Cincinnati's Pendleton neighborhood and Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas Launches Online Introductory Sommelier Course and Exam

More than 90 people found in Houston home in suspected smuggling case.

Quotes: Azeez Ojulari, Aaron Robinson meet media for first time.

Davis Breaks Discus Record up at GVSU.

Reds' Tejay Antone: Notches first career save.

DNB PDCET 2021: Exam postponed due to Covid-19 surge.

Copenhaver seeks earlier engagement on issues.

On Draft Day 2, Patriots double up on D-linemen.

Benjamin St-Juste, Dillon Radunz hear names called on Day 2 of NFL draft.

Dolphins continue to build O-line; draft Liam Eichenberg.

Fists fly after Carole Baskin-deployed drone focuses surveillance camera on Tiger King park.