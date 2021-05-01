© Instagram / some like it hot





From ‘Some Like it Hot’ to ‘Three Men and a Baby’: 10 Hollywood movies you didn’t know were remakes of foreign films and WeatherTalk: Some like it hot





WeatherTalk: Some like it hot and From ‘Some Like it Hot’ to ‘Three Men and a Baby’: 10 Hollywood movies you didn’t know were remakes of foreign films





Last News:

Grading Carolina's second and third rounds of the 2021 Draft.

Star Parker.

Reds' Wade Miley: Collects third win.

Netherlands unveils home 3D printed with concrete, and it wants to use the technology to house its growing population.

IPL 2021: A Change of Role & Striking Form Early Keys To Success For Rejuvenated Maxwell and Ali.

Astros' Lance McCullers: Blanks Rays for second win.

West Louisville Kroger closes early leaving residents upset.

Covid-19's impact on the commercial real estate market in San Antonio.

Crews on scene of Hancock County structure fire.

Colts have no injury timeline on Dayo Odeyingbo.

To the editor: Ohio Senate should act on fair school funding.