© Instagram / take on me





Watch: ABC’s “The Goldbergs” Pays Homage To A-Ha’s “Take On Me” Iconic Music Video and Watch: The Goldbergs Take On "Take On Me"





Watch: ABC’s «The Goldbergs» Pays Homage To A-Ha’s «Take On Me» Iconic Music Video and Watch: The Goldbergs Take On «Take On Me»





Last News:

Watch: The Goldbergs Take On «Take On Me» and Watch: ABC’s «The Goldbergs» Pays Homage To A-Ha’s «Take On Me» Iconic Music Video

U.S. citizens among dead, injured at Israel religious festival disaster, U.S. Embassy says.

Columbus drivers win divisions at fairgrounds.

EU Court to Rule May 12 on Amazon Appeal of Order to Pay EUR 250 Million in Back Taxes.

Local agency, foundation providing food boxes to Kalihi-Palama residents for Mother’s Day.

Bay Area Zip Codes Among Best, Worst When it Comes to Vaccine Progress in The State: Report.

Las Vegas woman pushes to keep death penalty in place 10 years after daughter’s brutal murder.

'The Captain' challenges impoverished youth to love France.

Local businesses react to the 2nd cancellation of Burning Man due to COVID.

Padres squeak by thanks to Giants' blown chances.