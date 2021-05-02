© Instagram / Diana Ross





Former ‘RHONY’ Star Dorinda Medley to Teach Charity Aerobics Class With Music by Madonna, Wham! and Diana Ross and The Supremes: Why Diana Ross Had a Breakdown on Stage





The Supremes: Why Diana Ross Had a Breakdown on Stage and Former ‘RHONY’ Star Dorinda Medley to Teach Charity Aerobics Class With Music by Madonna, Wham! and Diana Ross





Last News:

Music and Art Combine in New UMFA Exhibit 'Sight & Sound'.

Two suspects arrested and two victims hospitalized after shooting in Peoria.

Firefighters and Rock Energy respond to a gas leak fire.

2021 NFL Draft: How a fishing trip with Jimmy Johnson may have influenced Panthers' draft plans.

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday.

Why Lamar Odom Said He 'Hated and Loved' Khloé Kardashian 'All at Once'.

A thank you for first responders in Montrose.

Broward schools to offer COVID-19 vaccine on campus.

Border Patrol agents run over two people on the King Ranch, one dies.

2021 NFL draft: Rashad Weaver headlines group of Pitt draftees on Day 3.

Softball vs Elon on 5/1/2021.

Adams County Sheriff’s deputy injured in pursuit on I-70.