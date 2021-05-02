© Instagram / doris day





Movie Menu: Meryl Streep, Doris Day and Cary Grant star in movies airing this weekend and Doris Day dies; legendary actress and singer was 97





Doris Day dies; legendary actress and singer was 97 and Movie Menu: Meryl Streep, Doris Day and Cary Grant star in movies airing this weekend





Last News:

Service Legends, a Heating and Cooling Company in Iowa, Launches New Insulation and Healthy Home Performance Division.

US and NATO start to formally withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

Penguins' Josh Maniscalco: Jumps to taxi squad.

LCS Board Member Rasmussen Explains Vote on Charter School Application.

LeBron James (ankle) questionable for Lakers on Sunday.

Taillon earns 1st win in exactly 2 years, Yanks beat Tigers.

Montclair United Soccer Club, Team-Up Montclair donated to YMCA's inclusive playground.

'London to Delhi' cycle raises cash for India's COVID crisis.

Libraries to stay open longer.

Family Struggles To Find Hospital Bed As Philippines Faces Severe Pandemic Surge.

Emma Hayes Attempts To Become First Female Coach In 12 Years To Reach Champions League Final.

Michigan coronavirus cases up to 844,385; Death toll now at 17,742.