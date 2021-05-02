© Instagram / live action





Kevin Durant, Mike Conley among executive producers for Oscar-winning live action short film 'Two Distant Strangers' and 'Oscar Nominated Shorts 2021: Live Action': Film Review





Kevin Durant, Mike Conley among executive producers for Oscar-winning live action short film 'Two Distant Strangers' and 'Oscar Nominated Shorts 2021: Live Action': Film Review





Last News:

'Oscar Nominated Shorts 2021: Live Action': Film Review and Kevin Durant, Mike Conley among executive producers for Oscar-winning live action short film 'Two Distant Strangers'

Denison and Wittenberg split baseball twinbill.

2021 Valspar Championship: Keegan Bradley falls behind, but catches Sam Burns to tie for lead after Round 3.

Fire heavily damages home of Darla Moore, philanthropist and USC donor.

Season of the Slump: Baseball keeps swinging and missing.

Accident Involving Vehicle and Motorcyclist Shuts Down Portion of Biscayne Boulevard.

Softball splits DH with Witt on Senior Day.

‘Disgusted, frustrated’ Spurs seek to move on from collapse in Boston.

2 mysterious orbs of light caught on camera flying through Palm Coast yard.

China eyes on increasing military engagements in Africa through its Belt and Road Initiative.

COVID-19 Live Updates: News on coronavirus in Calgary for May 1.

Katie Taylor retains world titles after narrowly prevailing on points over Natasha Jonas.