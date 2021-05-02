© Instagram / official secrets





Public servant charged under Official Secrets Act over leak of Covid-19 Govt statement on school closures in Singapore and Detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces new charge under official secrets law





Detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces new charge under official secrets law and Public servant charged under Official Secrets Act over leak of Covid-19 Govt statement on school closures in Singapore





Last News:

Covid-19 Live News: Updates on the Virus, Vaccines and Variants.

Some worry wind and solar will gobble up forests and farms.

Jacob Harris eager to provide value to Rams offense and special teams.

Michigan State free agent tracker: Shakur Brown and Naquan Jones sign quickly after going undrafted.

WATCH: Clouds and a few showers return to CNY tonight.

Van Buren traffic light camera struck and destroyed by lightning.

Kentucky Derby 2021: Fancy hats and fast horses at America's most famous race.

U.S.'s Brenden Aaronson, Jesse Marsch lead Salzburg to Austrian Cup.

How To Check Kerala Election Result 2021 Online.

Covid-19 Live News: Updates on the Virus, Vaccines and Variants.

Woman found dead on I-80 was shot in domestic violence incident, police say.