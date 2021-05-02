Show a little love with this easy tissue paper heart and Exclusive Interview: Paper Heart Director Nick Jasenovec

© Instagram / paper heart





Last News:

Palo Pinto voting results: Maldonado, Light, Shoemaker and Mitchell win MW council seats.

Fort Worth Mayoral Runoff Likely Between Deborah Peoples And Mattie Parker.

Upcoming events for the week of May 2, 2021.

Police: Man to face murder, other charges in officer's death.

Oakland A’s Game #28: A’s out of sync in 8-4 loss to Baltimore Orioles.

Ohio Track & Field Completes Mountaineer Twilight Meet.

Attacks on press freedom growing bolder amid rising authoritarianism.

Astronauts leave ISS, begin return journey to Earth on SpaceX craft.

Bengal Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes shortly; All eyes on Didi's Khela vs BJP's Poriborton battle.

Two Collin College board incumbents are going head to head with opponents according to early results.

Positioning Taiwan after the Leaders Summit on Climate｜Fang-Yu Chen , Yao-Yuan Yeh , Austin Wang , Charles KS Wu ｜ Apple Daily.