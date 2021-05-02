© Instagram / parched





Could a super typhoon bring late-season rain to parched California? Here’s one expert’s take and Why a parched Iran may seek peace





Why a parched Iran may seek peace and Could a super typhoon bring late-season rain to parched California? Here’s one expert’s take





Last News:

Seahawks stray from their draft norms for three players, and that's a good thing.

Century Bike Ride event kicks off through Ridgeland and Natchez Trace.

Letters to the Editor: Readers write on D.C. statehood, Bryan Hughes and poetry.

This minimalist Android home screen helps cut the clutter and reduces your screen-time.

Commission to meet with state on stalled Exit 155 project.

A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Saturday, May 1, 2021.

UPDATED: Incumbent Travis Moffatt re-elected to Magnolia ISD Position 6.

LaMelo Ball dazzles in return to court as Charlotte Hornets rout Pistons.

Hornets Going for Back-to-Back, Season Sweep of Visiting Heat.

Baylor center Hannah Gusters plans to follow Kim Mulkey to LSU as transfer.