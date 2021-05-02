© Instagram / platoon





Army Platoon Leader Creates App to Help Grunts Earn the Expert Infantryman Badge and Indians notes: Jordan Luplow no longer a platoon player





Indians notes: Jordan Luplow no longer a platoon player and Army Platoon Leader Creates App to Help Grunts Earn the Expert Infantryman Badge





Last News:

Kyle Busch makes most of second chance in overtime, outlasting Ross Chastain en route to 61st NASCAR Truck Series victory.

Islanders beat Rangers 3-0 to clinch playoff spot.

Pooka Williams Jr. NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals RB.

Queen University celebrates 2020 graduates, 1 year later.

Feleipe Franks NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Atlanta Falcons QB.

Assam and West Bengal Election Results LIVE Updates:..ng of votes begins; exit polls give slight edge to TMC.

Western Derby between West Coast and Fremantle to go ahead in front of no crowd.

Empire Bagel at New Location on Marco.

A list of TCU Horned Frogs selected on Day 3 of the NFL draft, players who signed as undrafted free agents.

Three more Aggies selected in NFL draft on Saturday.

River Dragons Reflect On Winning First Championship.