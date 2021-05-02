© Instagram / platoon





Fort Leonard Wood chaplain, platoon leader develop IET hold playbook and Army Revives ’10x Platoon’ Experiment In Robotics, AI





Army Revives ’10x Platoon’ Experiment In Robotics, AI and Fort Leonard Wood chaplain, platoon leader develop IET hold playbook





Last News:

LaMelo Ball is back and the Charlotte Hornets are fun again.

Dodgers' Dustin May exits start vs. Brewers after suffering right-arm injury.

Jonathan Adams NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions WR.

Green Bay shooting: People shot at Oneida Casino in Wisconsin, spokesperson says.

These players are probably glad it's May.

‘Every time I’m calling, someone has died’: The anguish of India’s diaspora.

Houston forecast: Slight rain chance sticks around Sunday.

Doctors shed light on unlikely side effects you could feel after being vaccinated.

NFL draft: Rams' Day 3 picks eager to play with Aaron Donald.

Fewer COVID-positive hospitalized in Lapeer; but half are on ventilators.