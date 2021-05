© Instagram / prefontaine





Umpqua athletes take part in Steve Prefontaine Masters meet and After two-year hiatus, Prefontaine Classic will return to Hayward Field next August





After two-year hiatus, Prefontaine Classic will return to Hayward Field next August and Umpqua athletes take part in Steve Prefontaine Masters meet





Last News:

Andy Ruiz Jr.-Chris Arreola live results and analysis.

FHSAA Region 1 2A Track and Field meet.

‘I miss her’: Poet and writer Kate Jennings dies aged 72.

RFMF and Police deliver food rations in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Caitlyn Jenner Turned Her Back On Trans Kids To Get Republican Votes.

Pelicans news: Zion Williamson's crazy stat puts him on MVP path.

No. 19 Men's Lacrosse Ends Season with Loss to Johns Hopkins in B1G Quarterfinal.

McQuaid wins thriller, captures Class AA crown.

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger heap criticism on Robinhood for casino-like atmosphere.