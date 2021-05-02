© Instagram / queen sono





Netflix cancels Queen Sono, reverses its renewal decision on season 2 and Review: With ‘Queen Sono,’ Netflix Enters New Territory





Review: With ‘Queen Sono,’ Netflix Enters New Territory and Netflix cancels Queen Sono, reverses its renewal decision on season 2





Last News:

Thunder's 57-point blowout loss to Pacers is largest home defeat in NBA history.

Rockies start May with lopsided win, beat Diamondbacks 14-6.

Results and highlights: Andy Ruiz Jr wins decision over Chris Arreola.

A 330-ton fatberg is clogging an English city's sewer, and it won't move for weeks.

Political clash erupts in El Salvador as Congress votes out judges.

Stefon Diggs shared some funny, odd opinions on water.

Susan Wright advances to runoff in Texas' 6th District special election with tight race for second spot.

Mount Meron victims' funerals: 'Heaven gives no answers to tragedies'.

Dustin May injured as Dodgers fall to Brewers in 11 innings.

Hiking for hope: Basalt man pursues ambitious goal to raise funds, awareness for mental health issues.

HFD set to graduate first female firefighter.

Baby born aboard flight to Honolulu.