© Instagram / simpatico





Simpatico Theater, Jouska Playworks launches The Virtual New Play Showcase to highlight the work of Black playwrights and Joe Biden’s ‘simpatico’ trap





Joe Biden’s ‘simpatico’ trap and Simpatico Theater, Jouska Playworks launches The Virtual New Play Showcase to highlight the work of Black playwrights





Last News:

Biden and Xi talk of a clash of civilisations. But the real shared goal is dominance.

BACK WHEN: Crisler captured wilderness, wildlife in writing and on film.

Beverly Onsrud Obituary (2021).

Jenkins: Where we live, and how we live, matters.

Virginia King Obituary (2021).

Ruth Hinton Obituary (2021).

Sordid Fair City kiss between bed-hopping Fr Liam and Carol was staged by actor Phelim Drew's real-life wife.

Health care industry one of the best places to restart a career.

Nasa astronauts splash-land on Earth in SpaceX capsule after ISS mission.