Watch Nevada QB Jonah Chong throw a touchdown mid-somersault and Little girl acing somersault on loop leaves netizens stunned, video goes viral
© Instagram / somersault

Watch Nevada QB Jonah Chong throw a touchdown mid-somersault and Little girl acing somersault on loop leaves netizens stunned, video goes viral


By: Samantha Thompson
2021-05-02 12:48:46

Little girl acing somersault on loop leaves netizens stunned, video goes viral and Watch Nevada QB Jonah Chong throw a touchdown mid-somersault


Last News:

Much Needed Rain.

Joe Biden, justice and genocide: the return of human rights to the Washington agenda.

Myanmar protesters raise voices to 'shake the world'; more mystery blasts.

Guest Column: Voters want fair legislative boundaries.

US House race headed to runoff.

In touch with foreign embassies and responding to their medical demands: MEA.

Vaxxing for two? Doctors’ conflicting messages leave pregnant women confused about COVID vaccine.

Silent leadership: The role silence can play in management.

Could not predict exact nature of 2nd wave: Scientists working on mathematical models.

Coronavirus latest news: Don't undo good work on 'last lap' of lockdown, urges Dominic Raab.

Mohit Raina asks his fans to ‘just hang on’ during Covid-19 pandemic: ‘There will be a tomorrow, at that moment you will be proud of yourself’.

  TOP