© Instagram / spaghetti western





Sergio Leone: The Italian Director Who Created The Spaghetti Western and Antonio Sabàto, Spaghetti Western Leading Man, Dies at 77





Antonio Sabàto, Spaghetti Western Leading Man, Dies at 77 and Sergio Leone: The Italian Director Who Created The Spaghetti Western





Last News:

‘Virtual Flow Enhancement and Restoration’ workshop planned.

Sense and Sensitivity: Father’s remarks irritate his daughter.

The Mid-Atlantic Tech Bridge and Second Fleet.

Chauvin trial validates cameras in the courts.

Lee Johnson again insists there is no rift between him and Chris Maguire, as he praises the Scot.

The 600 club: These electric vehicles are chasing Tesla Model 3 in bid to achieve lofty new range milestones.

Burak Yılmaz, Zeki Çelik on target as Lille stays top in France.

Hawaii men’s volleyball team is on its way to NCAA tournament with some unfinished business in mind.

Police investigate shooting outside club on Church Street in downtown Nashville.