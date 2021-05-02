Devin Ratray Joins Steven Soderbergh’s Next Film ‘KIMI’ At New Line and Steven Soderbergh, Contagion, and Hope
© Instagram / steven soderbergh

Devin Ratray Joins Steven Soderbergh’s Next Film ‘KIMI’ At New Line and Steven Soderbergh, Contagion, and Hope


By: Emma Williams
2021-05-02 14:36:02

Steven Soderbergh, Contagion, and Hope and Devin Ratray Joins Steven Soderbergh’s Next Film ‘KIMI’ At New Line


Last News:

A partly cloudy and warm Sunday with showers and storms on the way.

Florida Studio Theatre expands capacity with revised summer plans.

Academic achievers for Dover, Sherborn and Medfield.

A 'Spelling Bee' with laughs and heart.

«I’m finally done paying for Stephon Diggs»: Bill GM Brandon Beane reacts to not having a 4th round pick...

COVID-19 vaccines and pregnant women: 'The data is really, really reassuring'.

Prince Charles 'still fuming' after Harry and Meghan's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

Liverpool line-ups as Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota dropped and Ben Davies makes debut.

Rangers vs Celtic LIVE: Stream, TV channel and score as Elyounoussi hits bar – Old Firm derby latest from I...

Boston Celtics continue to toy with fans’ emotions.

  TOP