© Instagram / taran adarsh





John Abrahams Attack gets release date, Taran Adarsh confirms clashes at Box Office and Taran Adarsh: Controversial tweets of the critic which created a stir





Taran Adarsh: Controversial tweets of the critic which created a stir and John Abrahams Attack gets release date, Taran Adarsh confirms clashes at Box Office





Last News:

Roundup of PennDOT road work and construction.

'Everybody has a network in this': NE Mississippi community leaders and members spearhead vaccination efforts.

9 Amazing European Cities To Visit In June.

Legislature leaves town, litigation follows.

Awesome STAR WARS Watches Inspired By X-Wing and TIE Fighter Cockpits — GeekTyrant.

Quick Takes on WWE Raw Reaching a New Low, Pat McAfee on SmackDown and More.

LSB Industries' (LXU) CEO Mark Behrman on Q1 2021 Results.

Nintendo declines to comment on latest Switch Pro report.

Martens double sends Barcelona to Women’s Champions League final.

Rajnath congratulates Mamata, Vijayan, Stalin on victories in assembly polls.

Palestinian woman shot after trying to stab Israeli soldiers.