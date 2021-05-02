© Instagram / the assignment





Actors who always understood the assignment and These Actors Definitely Understood the Assignment





These Actors Definitely Understood the Assignment and Actors who always understood the assignment





Last News:

Technology increasing agricultural productivity and safety.

Nico Müller: «We deserve to celebrate a podium, and I am super happy for my team-mates».

Athletes of the Week: Taylor Henry and Cabott Craft.

Weather Authority: Temperatures return to the 80s on Sunday with sun and clouds.

Numerous chances for showers and storms in the DC area this week.

Seahawks adding more quality and depth by snapping up UDFAs.

Chicago shootings: 31 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence across city.

Lone Star Politics Extra: US Census Data and Redistricting.

Investigation Into UK Calf Trade Reveals Calves Kicked, Thrown, Starved, and Killed for Dairy.

SBA announces $28.6BRRF application opening.

SATURDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Players from Red Lion, Susquehannock take boys' tennis titles.

TRACK AND FIELD: Records fall for area athletes at Crawford Invitational.