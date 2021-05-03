© Instagram / Bradley Cooper





Paul Thomas Anderson’s next film with Bradley Cooper and Alana Haim set for late 2021 release and 'MCU': Here's How Much Bradley Cooper Gets Paid To Voice Rocket Racoon





Paul Thomas Anderson’s next film with Bradley Cooper and Alana Haim set for late 2021 release and 'MCU': Here's How Much Bradley Cooper Gets Paid To Voice Rocket Racoon





Last News:

'MCU': Here's How Much Bradley Cooper Gets Paid To Voice Rocket Racoon and Paul Thomas Anderson’s next film with Bradley Cooper and Alana Haim set for late 2021 release

Colorado Parks and Wildlife holds 1st info session on wolf reintroduction.

NSYNC's Lance Bass Completed Viral 'It's Gonna Be May' TikTok Challenge And I Can't Get Enough.

'Shock G is free': In Tampa, family, friends and fans celebrate life of hip-hop legend Shock G.

Maine's congressional delegation should listen to independent workers and reject the PRO Act.

One man is dead and another injured after an early morning shooting at a Pilot gas station in Ocala.

New guidelines for nursing home residents and visitors.

John Mayer and Cazzie David spotted hanging out.

NFL Draft 2021: Should we slow the fantasy football hype for Najee Harris?

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South.

Guilford County sees surge in requests for concealed carry permits and pistol purchases; proposed bill would end sheriffs' sign-off requirement.

Coronavirus: Orange County reports 75 new cases and 4 new deaths on May 2.

Pandemic-To-Permanent: 11 Lasting Changes To Higher Education.