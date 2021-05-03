© Instagram / Zendaya





Zendaya Wore Super Long Hair to the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet and Zendaya Did Not Come to Play at the Oscars, and We Love Her All the More For That





Zendaya Did Not Come to Play at the Oscars, and We Love Her All the More For That and Zendaya Wore Super Long Hair to the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet





Last News:

2020 Census results shows winners and losers for congressional seats.

United's American owners facing strongest opposition yet.

Vaccines made Minnesota's latest COVID-19 surge less deadly, but younger residents were hit harder.

Steffy, Kirven Power Cougars to 6-3 Win Over Elon.

Valencia vs Barcelona, LaLiga LIVE: Final score, goals and reactions.

Media across the globe fighting immediate and existential threats.

Tottenham 4-0 Sheffield Utd LIVE! Gareth Bale hat-trick, Premier League match stream, result, latest updates.

NJ Governor Vows 'Major' Announcement on Virus Restrictions.

Victoria City Council to discuss concerns on Crestwood Drive, hear updates on Capital Improvement Plan.

Update on the latest sports.

Dream come true: Gilbreath reflects on debut.

Mobile MPO holds public meeting on I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project.