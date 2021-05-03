© Instagram / Sofia Richie





Sofia Richie avoids ‘very awkward’ run in with ex Scott Disick’s new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin and Sofia Richie Enjoys Beach Day in St. Barts with Boyfriend Elliot Grainge





Sofia Richie Enjoys Beach Day in St. Barts with Boyfriend Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie avoids ‘very awkward’ run in with ex Scott Disick’s new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin





Last News:

Gannon University’s Schuster Theatre holds outdoor and house-drawn pageant wagon medieval comedy Hrotsvitha.

All In: Sports-related gift ideas for Mother's Day.

Bill Maher Draws Criticism After Saying Twitch Is a Waste of Time.

Man taken to hospital following hit-and-run in Newmarket.

Mother of 5 shares ordeal after arsonist sets van on fire in Cutler Bay.

Texas freeze exacted even worse toll than estimated on US oil.

Scripps Health hit by IT «security incident» but patient care goes on.

Burglar steals auto parts from two car dealerships on Northwest Side.

Overnight shooting sends one man to hospital.

Nadal enters Madrid Open with improvement on his mind.