© Instagram / monica bellucci





5 Red Carpet Looks That You Loved The Most: Salma Hayek Vs Monica Bellucci Vs Nicole Kidman and Monica Bellucci, 56, Cooks Spaghetti In Her Underwear





Monica Bellucci, 56, Cooks Spaghetti In Her Underwear and 5 Red Carpet Looks That You Loved The Most: Salma Hayek Vs Monica Bellucci Vs Nicole Kidman





Last News:

The Jewish Agency and World Zionist Organization Honor the Fallen Who Perished on Mount Meron.

BREAKING: One dead and one recovering from critical injuries following a Sunday shooting.

Donny Morris, 19, Meron victim from New Jersey, laid to rest.

31 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Cape and Islands.

Dive Teams Searching For Missing Person & Dog At Cherry Creek State Park.

Biden’s universal preschool plan a ‘game-changer’ for Mass., but final version could look very different.

Boat capsizes off San Diego's Point Loma: 2 dead, 23 hurt.

Skiers, snowboarders seek refuge from pandemic on closing day at Summit at Snoqualmie.

What to know for Trash Pandas inaugural opening day.

Man United fans' disdain for Glazer family led to Liverpool postponement; what happens next?

Donny Morris, 19, Meron victim from New Jersey, laid to rest.