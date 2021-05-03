© Instagram / kris kristofferson





Kris Kristofferson retires from music after 55-year career and Kris Kristofferson Isn't Just a Country Legend, He's Also a Hollywood Icon





Kris Kristofferson retires from music after 55-year career and Kris Kristofferson Isn't Just a Country Legend, He's Also a Hollywood Icon





Last News:

Kris Kristofferson Isn't Just a Country Legend, He's Also a Hollywood Icon and Kris Kristofferson retires from music after 55-year career

Dodgers vs. Brewers.

A Wet and Cooler Week Ahead for West Tennessee.

PWA and YPWA hold a Spring Craft Bazaar fundraiser.

Multiple agencies locate and transport man within 24 hours to safety.

Police seek homicide suspect after Henrico man killed and woman wounded by gunfire in Chesterfield.

Closing the college gap: North Country program aims to provide path to higher ed.

Line of Duty review – an audacious, deranged, reverse-ferreting finale.

Kluber K's 10, gets 100th win: 'A cool moment'.

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Rejoins starting nine Sunday.

TPD investigates bar shooting incident on south side.