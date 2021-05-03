© Instagram / the upside





Bitcoin: The Upside Is Now Limited and ‘Love, Simon’ Writer Becky Albertalli’s ‘The Upside of Unrequited’ to Be Adapted for Film (EXCLUSIVE)





‘Love, Simon’ Writer Becky Albertalli’s ‘The Upside of Unrequited’ to Be Adapted for Film (EXCLUSIVE) and Bitcoin: The Upside Is Now Limited





Last News:

Weekend violence in Philly includes 2 fatally shot, a double stabbing, and 6 wounded in shootings.

Preview: Group to hold event for National Day of Prayer.

«Open letter» demands end to UK pandemic restrictions as official figures confirm COVID-19 is a «poor man's disease».

'It's a Straw-Man Argument': What We Heard This Week.

Baseball Splits with RPI at Freeman Field on Sunday.

Colombia’s president backtracks on tax reform after violent protests.

At Least 3 Die After Boat Overturns Near San Diego.

Rangers’ Kohei Arihara (callus) to miss start Wednesday vs. Minnesota.

LA Public Library To Offer Limited In-Person Services Starting Monday.

Local beekeepers encourage residents to be outspoken about bee safety concerns.

Plans to build new Spanish immersion day care center roll along.