Finches found concealed in hair rollers inside man’s luggage at JFK Airport, again and Phone catches fire inside man’s bag in China, viral video leaves netizens shocked
© Instagram / inside man

Finches found concealed in hair rollers inside man’s luggage at JFK Airport, again and Phone catches fire inside man’s bag in China, viral video leaves netizens shocked


By: Jason Jones
2021-05-03 02:54:41

Phone catches fire inside man’s bag in China, viral video leaves netizens shocked and Finches found concealed in hair rollers inside man’s luggage at JFK Airport, again


Last News:

Costly walks and nasty pitching propel No. 12 Arizona State to Saturday sweep over Ducks.

STEAMwhiz helps kids build a fun and scientific gift for Mother’s Day.

Shohei Ohtani and Angels struggle in loss to Mariners.

Moms & Pups Bark and Brunch fundraiser held in Boca Raton.

U-Haul crashes into Evil by the Needle tattoo and piercing shop Sunday.

Avalanche and expansion draft: Who will Colorado protect from the Kraken?

The threat for severe weather will continue through the evening.

Overnight storms expected, hail and heavy rain possible.

Blake Proehl 'excited' to become a second son on Vikings of a Super Bowl-winning receiver.

9-year-old takes ride on bag check conveyor belt at MSP Airport.

Special agents conduct compliance checks on quarantining travelers at 10 hotels.

  TOP