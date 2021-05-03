© Instagram / mars attacks





‘Mars Attacks’ Is Back ACK! ACK! In New Kickstarter Campaign For Out-Of-This-World ‘Uprising’ Card Set and Mars Attacks! is a very modern movie.





Mars Attacks! is a very modern movie. and ‘Mars Attacks’ Is Back ACK! ACK! In New Kickstarter Campaign For Out-Of-This-World ‘Uprising’ Card Set





Last News:

Abilene voters elect Shane Price and Lynn Beard for City Council.

Seven injured in three St. Paul shootings; 'It sounded like a war zone'.

Lakers' Alex Caruso (back) available on Sunday.

Here is how NFL Draft experts graded the Patriots’ 2021 class.

Perry minimizes his Jan. 6 role, stresses corporate criticism in tele-town hall.

Calls for clarity on whether abortion an ‘urgent’ medical service.

Bengal Covid curbs on standalone stores.

MBSJ HQ closed on Monday (May 3) after several staff test positive for Covid-19.

Bondi Beach Woolworths customer leaves angry note on $100,000 Tesla for parking across two bays.

Oregon baseball falls to Washington State 11-6, loses season series.

Patton Bridge to Close to All Traffic Tuesday, May 4.