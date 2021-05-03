© Instagram / my cousin vinny





Marisa Tomei responds to Rudy Giuliani's viral 'My Cousin Vinny' moment and The Quarantine Stream: 'My Cousin Vinny' is That Special Kind of Comedy That Takes Its Characters Seriously





Marisa Tomei responds to Rudy Giuliani's viral 'My Cousin Vinny' moment and The Quarantine Stream: 'My Cousin Vinny' is That Special Kind of Comedy That Takes Its Characters Seriously





Last News:

The Quarantine Stream: 'My Cousin Vinny' is That Special Kind of Comedy That Takes Its Characters Seriously and Marisa Tomei responds to Rudy Giuliani's viral 'My Cousin Vinny' moment

Men finish fifth and women sixth at NECs.

Rams Draft Grades: Les Snead gets one A! Mostly Cs and Ds from everyone.

UPDATE: Suspect considered 'armed and dangerous' now in police custody.

Hundreds joined in annual ‘Ride for Peace’ car and bike show.

Dollar holds gains as traders look to U.S. data for policy cues.

'A loss like this is devastating:' Oneida Nation, witnesses react to shooting at casino complex that left three dead.

I’m over 50 and can now get my Covid AstraZeneca vaccine in Australia. What should I know?

FOREX-Dollar holds gains as traders look to U.S. data for policy cues.

Devan Goodwin: DeRidder Firefighter of the Year.

TLCA Abilene accepted into Amazon education and scholarship program.

Yankees notes: Chapman in a zone, Urshela, Wade, Voit.

Lafayette Police say a man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on Ambroise Street.