© Instagram / patch adams





‘Clown Doctor’ Patch Adams on Amputated Leg: 75-Years-Old Thrilled Over Being Called ‘Stumpy’ and Oshkosh Northwestern Pets of the Week: Cowboy Boots and Patch Adams





Oshkosh Northwestern Pets of the Week: Cowboy Boots and Patch Adams and ‘Clown Doctor’ Patch Adams on Amputated Leg: 75-Years-Old Thrilled Over Being Called ‘Stumpy’





Last News:

Vaccine prince exposes India's best and worst.

Sea Turtle nesting season has begun for South Walton and officials say they are ready.

Between college friends and mother-to-daughter: stories of Iowans who gave life-saving kidney donations.

Staunton VA Restaurant Repair and Installation Refrigerator Freezer Range Hood.

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Elkhart County.

Sanitizing Sporting Events: Pittsburgh-Based Drone Company Helping Bring Sports Back.

Police investigate homicide of a child on Milwaukee's northwest side.

Hendricken football coach Keith Croft joins Rosie Langello on the Sports Wrap.

Did Deacon Mark Kill Erin On 'Mare of Easttown'? Let's Discuss.

Keeping a close eye on remote workers puts noses out of joint.