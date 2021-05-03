‘Clown Doctor’ Patch Adams on Amputated Leg: 75-Years-Old Thrilled Over Being Called ‘Stumpy’ and Oshkosh Northwestern Pets of the Week: Cowboy Boots and Patch Adams
By: Jacob Johnson
2021-05-03 06:41:53
Oshkosh Northwestern Pets of the Week: Cowboy Boots and Patch Adams and ‘Clown Doctor’ Patch Adams on Amputated Leg: 75-Years-Old Thrilled Over Being Called ‘Stumpy’
Vaccine prince exposes India's best and worst.
Sea Turtle nesting season has begun for South Walton and officials say they are ready.
Between college friends and mother-to-daughter: stories of Iowans who gave life-saving kidney donations.
Staunton VA Restaurant Repair and Installation Refrigerator Freezer Range Hood.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Elkhart County.
Sanitizing Sporting Events: Pittsburgh-Based Drone Company Helping Bring Sports Back.
Police investigate homicide of a child on Milwaukee's northwest side.
Hendricken football coach Keith Croft joins Rosie Langello on the Sports Wrap.
Did Deacon Mark Kill Erin On 'Mare of Easttown'? Let's Discuss.
Keeping a close eye on remote workers puts noses out of joint.