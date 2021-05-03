© Instagram / patch adams





‘Clown Doctor’ Patch Adams on Amputated Leg: 75-Years-Old Thrilled Over Being Called ‘Stumpy’ and Oshkosh Northwestern Pets of the Week: Cowboy Boots and Patch Adams





Oshkosh Northwestern Pets of the Week: Cowboy Boots and Patch Adams and ‘Clown Doctor’ Patch Adams on Amputated Leg: 75-Years-Old Thrilled Over Being Called ‘Stumpy’





Last News:

Vaccine prince exposes India's best and worst.

Commentary: For UND football, clearing the last hurdle remains.

The Big 6: Questions Answered After The 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400.

Trending: More Pics From Sugandha Mishra And Sanket Bhosale's Wedding.

Small brewers and distillers to receive $225 million in excise tax relief.

Make-A-Wish East Tennessee grants surprise of a Walland Teen.

New details emerge about Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares’ relationship after their split.

Cappetta reflects on second career victory; Trout gets emotional win.

Daigneault: Devin Booker ‘definitely’ stepped out of bounds on crucial play.

Mothers affected by gun violence receive gifts on 'Grieving Mother's Day'.