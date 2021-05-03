‘Phantom Thread’ Oscar Nominee Lesley Manville to Headline Channel 4’s ‘I Am Maria’ (EXCLUSIVE) and Phantom Thread (2017)
© Instagram / phantom thread

‘Phantom Thread’ Oscar Nominee Lesley Manville to Headline Channel 4’s ‘I Am Maria’ (EXCLUSIVE) and Phantom Thread (2017)


By: Madison Clark
2021-05-03 07:53:54

Phantom Thread (2017) and ‘Phantom Thread’ Oscar Nominee Lesley Manville to Headline Channel 4’s ‘I Am Maria’ (EXCLUSIVE)


Last News:

Bishop Bronco Track and Field, West Coast Relays.

Cattaraugus County Health Department Announces Nine COVID-19 Cases for Saturday and 11 COVID-19 Cases for Sunday.

Sunday evening forecast: incoming cold front with breezy winds and mild temperatures.

Seattle Sounders FC vs. LA Galaxy.

NYSDEC announces Compost Awareness Week.

Boise State Broncos, head coach Andy Avalos honor nine-year-old superfan battling leukemia.

Fears large North Wales holiday resorts and waterparks will 'decimate' local firms and Welsh language.

Happily stunned’: $300k donation shocks Morcombes.

A legacy of a legend: Jesse Owens oak lives on through clones in Rockefeller Park.

HARRIETTE COLE: Harriette reflects on a year of COVID-19.

Hop House 13 to live on locally after being axed in Britain.

Natco Pharma share price up over 4% on emergency approval for COVID-19 medicine.

  TOP