© Instagram / ridley scott





Alien: Ridley Scott’s Original Fate For Prometheus’ Shaw Was Horrific and Salma Hayek joins cast of Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci’





Salma Hayek joins cast of Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci’ and Alien: Ridley Scott’s Original Fate For Prometheus’ Shaw Was Horrific





Last News:

Driver ratings from the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Boy, 11, seriously injured in Boston 'hit and run'.

Victorian childcare centres shut down over serious safety breaches.

Ukraine, Baltics, Poland leaders meet on Polish holiday.

SheerID Partners With Purple On «Hero Week» Sweepstakes For Chance.

US to begin talks on wider vaccine distribution with WTO; New Jersey governor to ease restrictions: Live COVID-19 updates.

GREEN LANTERN CORPS Rumored To Focus On John Stewart After The Hero's GREEN LANTERN Snub.

European stocks edge higher on earnings optimism, recovery hopes By Reuters.