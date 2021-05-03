© Instagram / rough night





Sloppy Defense, Elliott’s Rough Night Burn Flyers In Loss and Frontier softball, baseball have rough night at Seeger





Frontier softball, baseball have rough night at Seeger and Sloppy Defense, Elliott’s Rough Night Burn Flyers In Loss





Last News:

Mostly cloudy and not as warm with a couple of showers today; quite warm Tuesday.

Michael Lewis' 'The Premonition' Is A Sweeping Indictment Of The CDC.

Quiz: Only true newshounds and pop culture fans can get 10/10 in this.

Expect rainy morning and a cloudy day to start the week.

Biden to start reunifying migrant families separated by Trump-era border policy.

Livesay & Myers, P.C. Announces Promotion of New Lead Senior Associate.

Disband present EC, probe actions of its members: Anand Sharma.

Oil holds near $67 as demand hopes balance India concern.

Loved Ones Mourn Andrew Brown Jr.: 'He Kept A Smile On His Face'.