© Instagram / starz series





Little Birds Trailer: Juno Temple Charms in New Starz Series and Samantha Morton to Star as Catherine de Medici in Starz Series ‘Serpent Queen’





Samantha Morton to Star as Catherine de Medici in Starz Series ‘Serpent Queen’ and Little Birds Trailer: Juno Temple Charms in New Starz Series





Last News:

Harris, Cole front 2021 class as valedictorian and salutatorian.

Verizon offloads Yahoo and AOL in $5 billion deal.

People are packing up and moving to Washington’s rural communities, real estate report shows.

Ben & Jerry's, Magnum, and Hellmann's lead Unilever food sales: 'Foods and refreshments did have a very good quarter,' says CEO.

'Girls5eva': Release Date, Cast and Trailer.

Ellie Goulding, husband welcome first child.

Ocean County College's Repertory Theatre Ppresents «In the Shadow of the Globe» on May 20.

Parents Saved One Putnam County School, But Parents At Another Worry About Closure's Impact On Black Students.

Johnson's union-saving plan 'complete c**p' and too late to make impact ahead of polls.

Scientific Games : Impacting Full Development of Lottery Instant Game Entertainment in Europe.

Global Automatic Sphygmomanometer Market Demand and Key Players.