© Instagram / summer wars





Summer Wars director Mamoru Hosoda reveals trailer for new anime movie, Belle【Video】 and Travel Through Oz in Real Life Summer Wars Online Escape Game





Travel Through Oz in Real Life Summer Wars Online Escape Game and Summer Wars director Mamoru Hosoda reveals trailer for new anime movie, Belle【Video】





Last News:

New covid cases continue statewide drop, rise in Allegheny and Westmoreland.

COMMENTARY: What to remember as we reconnect post-pandemic with student families.

Watch Ewan McGregor and Krysta Rodriguez in Trailer for Halston.

Main Street Market Day success for Welcome to Winters.

South African rand lifted by weaker dollar.

Stock market news live updates: Stocks advance, Dow gains 200 points, or 0.6%.

Lidar maker AEye valuation slips to $1.5 bln on new SPAC merger terms.

Coronavirus: No new deaths and 453 new cases as Ireland hits over 250,000 infections to date.

Exclusive-Senate pushes FBI on intelligence «fail» on the Proud Boys.

South African rand lifted by weaker dollar.

Caught On Video: Man Stomped More Than A Dozen Times In Brutal Brooklyn Beating.