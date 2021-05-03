© Instagram / the biggest loser





Up Next In diverse slate of winners, Oscar is the biggest loser and Disney Was The Biggest Oscars Winner, Netflix the Biggest Loser





Disney Was The Biggest Oscars Winner, Netflix the Biggest Loser and Up Next In diverse slate of winners, Oscar is the biggest loser





Last News:

COVID-19 restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India.

Coronavirus latest: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut set to end most Covid restrictions.

Thunderstorms possible Monday and Tuesday.

What Muscles Do Planks Work? The Answer: A Lot.

Rockford PD: Man in critical condition after hit-and-run on W. State Street.

Aspen Dental Management and Rejuv Medical Aesthetic Clinic Defines a New Chapter for the Medical Aesthetics Industry Across the U.S.

Boka to open Italian restaurant Alla Vita in closed Bellemore space.

Merging Automation And Soft Skills.

The Wok Shop, much-loved SF Chinatown fixture, broken into and vandalized, owner says.

Packers draft rumors: Green Bay tried to trade up for Justin Jefferson in 2020 to get Aaron Rodgers receiver help.

NRP, San Antonio Housing Authority partnering to add affordable apartments in Southwest and East San Antonio.

Madagascar: Appointment of Bishop of Tsiroanomandidy.