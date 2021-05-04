Bill Cosby Awaits Supreme Court Appeal on Second Anniversary of Sentencing and Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for sexual assault
By: Mia Martinez
2021-05-04 00:04:09
Bill and Melinda Gates say they are ending their marriage.
Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Cuomo, Governor Murphy and Governor Lamont Announce Significant Easing of COVID-19 Pandemic Restrictions on Businesses, Gatherings and Venues.
New & Notable: Amazon tablets, Samsung laptops, Teva sandals.
A Giant Organic Farm Faces Criticism That It's Harming The Environment.
US Fish and Wildlife Service investigating turtle die-off on Minnesota River in Big Stone National Wildlife Refuge.
South braces for tornadoes and severe weather: Live updates.
Heavy Seas and BARCS Release Collaboration Beer: Pawsome Sauce.
Richard Cordray to oversee America's $1.5 trillion student loan portfolio and these relocation programs offer unique incentives to inspire your big move.
Smith: The NFL keeps rolling with a new crop of QBs and possible future stars.
Verizon sells Internet trailblazers Yahoo and AOL for $5b.
A car hit a moose in Goshen, killing the animal and injuring three.
Pop-Up Street Concerts, Food Talks, and an Outdoor Exhibit: Things to Do in DC, May 3-5.