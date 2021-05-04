© Instagram / Jamie Foxx





Meet Jamie Foxx's TV Daughter Kyla-Drew — a Bilingual 17-Year-Old USC Sophomore: Ones to Watch and Jamie Foxx on playing (and being) an embarrassing dad





Meet Jamie Foxx's TV Daughter Kyla-Drew — a Bilingual 17-Year-Old USC Sophomore: Ones to Watch and Jamie Foxx on playing (and being) an embarrassing dad





Last News:

Jamie Foxx on playing (and being) an embarrassing dad and Meet Jamie Foxx's TV Daughter Kyla-Drew — a Bilingual 17-Year-Old USC Sophomore: Ones to Watch

TETRA Technologies, Inc. And CarbonFree Enter Into Memorandum Of Understanding To Jointly Advance Innovative Carbon Capture Utilization And Storage (CCUS) Technology.

Inslee announces update to spectator event and religious organization guidance.

Stream These 13 Movies and Shows Before They Leave Netflix in May.

Aspen Dental Management and Rejuv Medical Aesthetic Clinic Defines a New Chapter for the Medical Aesthetics Industry Across the U.S.

Facebook Adds New Safety Features and Creative Tools for Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Shared Governance; Shared Values.

5 Arrested, Guns Recovered After Driver Leads Police On Multi-City Chase.

Tax lien left off Nick Mosby's financial disclosure form, acknowledged on Marilyn's form.

Rumble Ponies play for the first time in almost 2 years on Tuesday.

Person killed in shooting on Indy’s near northwest side.

Travelers Cos. Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day.