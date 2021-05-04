© Instagram / nathan fillion





The Rookie Creator Is Trading Nathan Fillion For Black Adam’s Noah Centineo In New Netflix Series and SDCC ’20: Past and present costars chat with Nathan Fillion about some of his favorite projects





SDCC ’20: Past and present costars chat with Nathan Fillion about some of his favorite projects and The Rookie Creator Is Trading Nathan Fillion For Black Adam’s Noah Centineo In New Netflix Series





Last News:

IMPACTS ROUNDUP: USA Ninja Challenge now open and more.

'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought after fatal shooting in Pueblo.

Dodgers' Dustin May to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

ABC Renews Fan-Favorite Medical Drama for Another Season.

No one hurt as tree falls on Roanoke house.

Facebook decision on Trump's ban is coming Wednesday.

Gettleman changes tune on Aaron Rodgers: 'You explore everything'.

Faith Leaders Try To Maintain Pressure On Home Depot Over Georgia Voting Law.

Vaccine Clinic in Rio Dell on Thursday, May 6th – Redheaded Blackbelt.

Forrester CMO on the new digital marketer.

COVID-19 Update: Teachers, child-care workers eligible for vaccine tomorrow.