© Instagram / only lovers left alive





Only lovers left alive sees ancient vampires after meaning in a decaying world and Movie Review: Why Jim Jarmusch’s Vampires in Only Lovers Left Alive Are Infinitely Cooler Than Edward and Bella





Movie Review: Why Jim Jarmusch’s Vampires in Only Lovers Left Alive Are Infinitely Cooler Than Edward and Bella and Only lovers left alive sees ancient vampires after meaning in a decaying world





Last News:

Author Talk: Bill Buford.

The Worst Witch Season 5 Release Date, Cast And Plot.

Crews continue installing track on Division Avenue.

Shaw’s, Star Market truck drivers who deliver to Massachusetts stores go on strike.

Community leaders call on Justice Department to ramp up police investigations.

Georgia Power crews respond to severe storms moving across the state.

Warner sets Willy Wonka for 4K on 6/29, plus Prospect & Howard the Duck in 4K, I Dream of Jeannie on BD & WB Shop is back (kinda).

Ex-NFL star Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson to make boxing debut on Mayweather-Paul undercard.

'He saved my life': Community, coworkers reflect on life of fallen Chandler police officer.