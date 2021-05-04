© Instagram / playing it cool





Speeding? Pilot? Climate change undersecretary not playing it cool and Playing it cool: how the body copes during heatwaves





Playing it cool: how the body copes during heatwaves and Speeding? Pilot? Climate change undersecretary not playing it cool





Last News:

Ernie Adams, Bill Belichick’s longtime advisor, will retire after 21 seasons with the Patriots.

US lawmakers seek briefing on plans to export vaccines to other countries.

Fake signage advertising new condominiums on High Drive creates upset.

Man arrested on weapons charge following assault.

Consumer Groups To Share $11M Dish TCPA Verdict Leftover.

Smith River Fest returns to Martinsville this summer.

Greater Amarillo Area airports to receive $425,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds.

Covid-19: Ministry of Health due to announce any new cases of Covid-19.

'I'm devastated': 39-year-old Brampton, Ont. father who died of COVID-19 alone at home tried to protect family.

Federal government pledges $1.3 billion boost to bust Perth's congestion issues.

From Claire Rousay, Field Recordings for a Modern World.

Tornado warning issued for Baltimore County.