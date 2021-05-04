© Instagram / raiders of the lost ark





Aladdin Stole From Raiders of the Lost Ark, But Steven Spielberg Was OK With It and Raiders Of The Lost Ark: The Actors Who Almost Played Indiana Jones





Raiders Of The Lost Ark: The Actors Who Almost Played Indiana Jones and Aladdin Stole From Raiders of the Lost Ark, But Steven Spielberg Was OK With It





Last News:

Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook has 21 boards, 24 assists vs. Pacers, securing triple-double average for 4th time in career.

Bojan Bogdanovic Lifts Jazz To Big Halftime Lead Over Spurs.

Love Your Local gift card program wraps up on high note.

Semi blown over by strong winds on I-40 in Van Buren.

Hawks’ Overcome Lillard’s Valiant Effort, Shoot Lights Out on Blazers.

DSHS leaning on local doctors to encourage Texans to get COVID-19 vaccines as demand slows.

Russell Westbrook puts on a historic performance, in a 154-141 win over Pacers.

DEVELOPING: Vehicle engulfed in flames after head-on collision, everyone gets out.

Update on the latest sports.