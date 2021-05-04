Rain Man made autistic people visible. But it also entrenched a myth and Rain Man at 30: damaging stereotype or 'the best thing that happened to autism'?
By: Jason Jones
2021-05-04 06:26:38
Rain Man made autistic people visible. But it also entrenched a myth and Rain Man at 30: damaging stereotype or 'the best thing that happened to autism'?
Rain Man at 30: damaging stereotype or 'the best thing that happened to autism'? and Rain Man made autistic people visible. But it also entrenched a myth
Adoption and foster care incentives in Georgia.
Bill And Melinda Gates To Divorce.
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Grabs career-high 21 rebounds.
Pine-Richland board 'focused on looking forward' as community support for ex-football coach persists.
Prom crash survivor: 'This will be with me to the day I die'.
Woman creates website to help bounce back Florida's tourism economy on the Space Coast.
Good Samaritan car washer turns hose on burning food truck grill.
What to watch on May 4: Godzilla vs Kong, Star Wars The Bad Batch, Selena The Series Part 2 among others.
Facebook oversight board to announce decision on Trump ban on May 5.