© Instagram / rain man





Rain Man made autistic people visible. But it also entrenched a myth and Rain Man at 30: damaging stereotype or 'the best thing that happened to autism'?





Rain Man made autistic people visible. But it also entrenched a myth and Rain Man at 30: damaging stereotype or 'the best thing that happened to autism'?





Last News:

Rain Man at 30: damaging stereotype or 'the best thing that happened to autism'? and Rain Man made autistic people visible. But it also entrenched a myth

Adoption and foster care incentives in Georgia.

Bill And Melinda Gates To Divorce.

Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Grabs career-high 21 rebounds.

Pine-Richland board 'focused on looking forward' as community support for ex-football coach persists.

Prom crash survivor: 'This will be with me to the day I die'.

Woman creates website to help bounce back Florida's tourism economy on the Space Coast.

Good Samaritan car washer turns hose on burning food truck grill.

What to watch on May 4: Godzilla vs Kong, Star Wars The Bad Batch, Selena The Series Part 2 among others.

Facebook oversight board to announce decision on Trump ban on May 5.