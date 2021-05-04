© Instagram / reprisal





Police say funeral bus shoot-up that left 2 women dead, was a reprisal and Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor Kept His Reprisal a Secret for Years





Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor Kept His Reprisal a Secret for Years and Police say funeral bus shoot-up that left 2 women dead, was a reprisal





Last News:

How COVID-19 case rates, deaths and hospitalizations differ in Idaho and Oregon.

‘What About Bob?’ With Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Van Lathan.

FDA expected to OK Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for teens within week.

ASX up 0.5%; Materials lead but banks and info tech soften.

Arrangements for Fremantle and round eight fixture change.

Loveland residents call on police chief to resign during Monday meeting.

After Proving Flight Is Possible on Mars, NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Has a New Mission.

Mobile Ad Blocking On The Rise; Meredith Sells Its Local TV Stations For $2.7 Billion.

Paramus BOE Approved $100M Budget; Announced Elementary Grades Opening Fully on May 10.

Raw Video: Overturned Tractor-Trailers on I-35E During Severe Storms.

Faulconer attacks Newsom on plan for shortened sentences -.