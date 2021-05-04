© Instagram / revenge of the nerds





Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane is rebooting cult 80s comedy Revenge of the Nerds and The Cast of 'Revenge of the Nerds,' Then and Now





Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane is rebooting cult 80s comedy Revenge of the Nerds and The Cast of 'Revenge of the Nerds,' Then and Now





Last News:

The Cast of 'Revenge of the Nerds,' Then and Now and Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane is rebooting cult 80s comedy Revenge of the Nerds

Toward a Better Understanding of «Fake News».

Karen Detlefsen: Vice Provost for Education.

Knicks vs. Grizzlies.

Country diary: enchanted by the softness and subtlety of primroses.

NAB's Port of Newcastle funding tied to green sustainability goals.

Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Registers assist in loss.

Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony moves into 10th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Tips on how to protect the trees from cold weather.

Good Samaritan on way to Kentucky Derby uses EMT training to help crash victims.

Live Updates: News On 6 Tracks Severe Weather.

NSA releases cybersecurity advisory on ensuring security of operational technology.

WEB EXTRA: Baby Born On Plane With 3 NICU Nurses, Doctor On The Flight.