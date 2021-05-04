© Instagram / soul plane





'Soul Plane' actor sues American Airlines after finger gets stuck in armrest and The Island of Dr. Moreau, Soul Plane, The Young Lions among new home entertainment titles





'Soul Plane' actor sues American Airlines after finger gets stuck in armrest and The Island of Dr. Moreau, Soul Plane, The Young Lions among new home entertainment titles





Last News:

The Island of Dr. Moreau, Soul Plane, The Young Lions among new home entertainment titles and 'Soul Plane' actor sues American Airlines after finger gets stuck in armrest

Great White Sharks Are On The Move, And Headed For Maine.

Leclanché launches LeBlock: Interlinking battery storage units to reduce complexity and footprint.

Rewriting the traditional launch playbook.

How the Supreme Court Helps Keep American Law White and Male.

Many Families Torn Apart at the Southern Border Face a Long and Uncertain Wait.

Column: China seeks to cool red-hot steel sector, and aims at Australia.

Despite COVID-19 challenges, Santa Ynez Pirate athletes excel and surpass several school records.

Anthony Daniels and a Career in a Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Philadelphia AccuWeather forecast for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Hit by Higher Prices for Gear, Doctors and Dentists Want Insurers to Pay.

5 key qualities of successful CISOs, and how to develop them.

Lebanon and Israel resume indirect talks on maritime border.