© Instagram / spring months





Rainfall during spring months far below average; fuels drought and What’s Up Weather with Jordyn: Why is there a surge of severe weather during the spring months?





What’s Up Weather with Jordyn: Why is there a surge of severe weather during the spring months? and Rainfall during spring months far below average; fuels drought





Last News:

Harriette Cole: I got signed as a model, and now they say I need cosmetic surgery.

HERE'S WHAT'S WRONG WITH HUNSTEIN: Here's the Simple and Obvious Spokeo Error That Lead to the SCARIEST FDCPA Case Ever.

Polls open Tuesday for 2021 primary election, voters narrow down mayoral candidates.

Oman suspends arrivals from the Philippines and Egypt.

Uber and Arrival confirm deal to produce electric vehicles.

Media advisory.

San Pedro Branch Library will reopen on Tuesday; releases commemorative video, bookmark.

'Big on Little Rock' job fair happening at Statehouse Convention Center.

TikTok User Shares Brilliant Ben Affleck Response After She 'Unmatched' Him on Raya: 'It's Me'.

The next vaccination push will lean on churches, employers.

Huge 'gas explosion' on street in Ashford 'blows off front of house'.

NA-249 by-poll: ECP to announce verdict on MIftah Ismails vote count plea today.