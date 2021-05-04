© Instagram / smallfoot





'Smallfoot' Leaves a Big Impact and Smallfoot (2018)





'Smallfoot' Leaves a Big Impact and Smallfoot (2018)





Last News:

Smallfoot (2018) and 'Smallfoot' Leaves a Big Impact

Bill and Melinda Gates to Divorce After 27 Years.

Your employees are stressed out and afraid to talk about it.

With Covid Vaccines for Teens and Kids, Timing Matters.

Mexico City train crash: Metro overpass collapses, killing at least 23 and injuring dozens.

India, Brazil and the human cost of sidelining science.

Young people and adolescents know too little about pathogens such as COVID-19.

One prediction of returning to work post-COVID: ‘Unpredictable and potentially chaotic’.

Garland emphasizes need for funding on domestic terrorism and civil rights work.

Sotheby's to accept bitcoin and ether for an upcoming auction of a Banksy painting.

Texas, California and Indiana offer surprising lessons about low taxes and economic growth.

Covid-19 News: Live Updates on Vaccine, Cases and India.

Sculpted in Metal, Stories of History and Identity Take Shape.