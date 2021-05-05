All About Minka Kelly, Trevor Noah's Reported Girlfriend and Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah Seen Together for First Time While Arriving at His N.Y.C. Apartment

© Instagram / minka kelly





Last News:

Albany charter school student killed remembered as 'radiant,' dreamed of becoming nurse.

Man on lawnmower hit and killed during alleged street racing, two men charged with murder.

Pritzker commits $650K to Norwich Writers' Symposium and poses $500K matching gift.

VMI to remove Stonewall Jackson's name from barracks quote.

Yang snags endorsements from Chinese American businesses and organizations.

Milwaukee council approves $750,000 settlement with Sterling Brown.

Mother in notorious R.I. child-abuse case has jumped bail, court records show.

Training Consultant.

Veracyte Announces New Data Relating to Prosigna Breast Cancer Test to Be Presented at ESMO Breast Cancer Virtual Congress.

Therabody's newest massage device, RecoveryAir, puts the squeeze on.

Nick Gordon called up as Twins put Luis Arraez on concussion list.

FDA Proposed Ban on Menthol Cigarettes.