© Instagram / queen of the south





Is Queen of the South season 5 coming to Netflix in 2021? and Alice Braga on why her 'Queen of the South' character is a woman who kicks ass: 'Teresa is a survivor'





Is Queen of the South season 5 coming to Netflix in 2021? and Alice Braga on why her 'Queen of the South' character is a woman who kicks ass: 'Teresa is a survivor'





Last News:

Alice Braga on why her 'Queen of the South' character is a woman who kicks ass: 'Teresa is a survivor' and Is Queen of the South season 5 coming to Netflix in 2021?

GOP leaders close to control over Kansas' COVID relief funds.

Communications Services Down On Rotation Out Of Growth Sectors — Communications Services Roundup.

Dan May reflects on 1988 cold case ahead of killer’s sentencing.

Police find man shot multiple times in crashed car on busy DeKalb highway.

Petition drive seeks to replace traffic on part of Lower Gold Camp Road with shuttle service.

Shifts be gone! And other thoughts on MLB entertainment.

Lane closures will be a frequent sight on Campbell Road in Richardson this summer.

PSC issues new rule on no-call legislation that omits rule objectional to telephone companies.

Adoption of Graphene to Have Strong Impact on Semiconductor Manufacturing Businesses.

IPL 2021 postponed due to COVID-19 scare; BCCI says ‘players’ health paramount’.

Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, May 4.